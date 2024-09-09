9-09-2024 1:46am
Saline City Council Meets Monday Night
Saline City Council meets at 7 p.m., Monday at city hall.
Here's what's on the agenda;
- Engineer Tess Humphriss will present the sanitary sewer master plan. The engineering department initiated an update of the master plan in January. The city recently improved the centerbelt and the city is continuing its work on rehabbing the wastewater treatment plant.
- City administration will present the strategic plan. (Read here)
- In the consent agenda, Sarah Gallagher is recommended for the Historic District Commission and the Cable Commission. You might have seen the teal ribbons downtown. They call attention to the Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance. There's also a motion for a $1000 contribution to the Saline Leadership Institute.
- The city will consider a resolution to approve charter ballot language for the November election. The city is asking voters to consider approving to changes to the charter. The first would change terms of council members and the mayor from two to four years. Secondly, an amendment would require that a Local Officers Compensation Commission establish the pay of council and the mayor. According to a memo, the governor's office denied the ballot language because there was not sufficient time for review. However, according to the city, legal and the clerk's office confirmed the city sent the language to the state in advance of the deadline. The language does appear on the county's list of election proposals.
- The city will consider awarding a $314,285 bid to Dukes Root Control for the TMF Grant - Water Service Line Verification Program. The grant program is meant to help communities take advantage of federal dollars to identify lead service lines.
- The council will discuss exempting trucks carrying non-perishable goods from the South Ann Arbor Street weight limit exemptions. Lawyers told the city that the council can exempt agricultural commodities from weight limits.
