9-26-2024 12:07am
Seven Candidates Seeking Election to the Saline Board of Education
Seven candidates are seeking election to the Saline Area Schools Board of Education.
Incumbents Jennifer Steben, Susan Estep and Brad Gerbe are on the ballot with Kelly Van Singel, Shari Barnett, Jason Tizedes and Darcy Berwick.
The candidates answered questions from The Saline Post.
Below is a video of the Saline Student Council's forum.
