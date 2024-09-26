Seven Candidates Seeking Election to the Saline Board of Education

Seven candidates are seeking election to the Saline Area Schools Board of Education.

Incumbents Jennifer Steben, Susan Estep and Brad Gerbe are on the ballot with Kelly Van Singel, Shari Barnett, Jason Tizedes and Darcy Berwick.

The candidates answered questions from The Saline Post.

Below is a video of the Saline Student Council's forum.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnSZzuZ4hFg -->

More News from Saline