Saline Main Street Brightens Downtown with Vibrant Holiday Lights

This holiday season, the heart of Saline will be aglow with festive lights, thanks to Saline Main Street and a grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The Main Street Vibrancy Grant was awarded earlier this year to nine communities throughout the state.

Saline Main Street will use the funding to enhance the downtown area with holiday lighting and expand the fourth annual Cocoa Crawl which will take place on Saturday, December 7. This year, the holiday event will also include a Punk Rock Christmas Concert featuring "Darnell Don't Like Citrus" on Friday, December 6 and an adults-only Brunch with the Grinch on Sunday, December 8. (For more details, visit salinemainstreet.org/calendar/)

Today, local company Delights, known for its expertise in holiday displays, installed a stunning array of decorations throughout downtown. The display includes red and white lighted wreaths with bows, white lights wrapped around streetlights, and sparkling lights adorning trees at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Ann Arbor Street.

“Thanks to the team at MEDC for awarding this grant to allow Saline Mains Street to move forward with a professional holiday light display. We are grateful to Amy and Jason Miller for their generous donation of holiday lights over the past few years. Their support has helped create a beautiful tradition in our community, and we are thrilled to now showcase a professionally installed light display,” said Saline Main Street Director Mary Dettling. “Saline Main Street is committed to making the lights an annual tradition and hopes to partner with the City of Saline to bring them back every year.”

The holiday lights will complement the festive atmosphere of the Cocoa Crawl on Saturday, December 7, from noon to 6:00 p.m. Visitors can enjoy free chocolate-themed treats from participating downtown businesses while collecting stamps on their Cocoa Crawl passports. Each completed passport will enter participants into a drawing for a grand prize: a mega gift basket filled with gift cards and merchandise.

Following the Cocoa Crawl, the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual tree lighting and holiday parade, featuring a special appearance by Santa Claus. It’s an action-packed day of holiday cheer for the whole family!

About Saline Main Street: Saline Main Street is a 501(c)(3) community-driven nonprofit dedicated to guiding our downtown toward its most vibrant future. It operates as a cultural and commercial hub for entrepreneurship, innovation, entertainment, and the arts. For more information about Saline Main Street visit www.salinemainstreet.org or contact Mary Dettling, Executive Director of Saline Main Street at (734) 717-7406.

