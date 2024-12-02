Saline Native Paul Schukow, Husband, Father of 3, Was a Hardware Engineer for Applied Dynamics

Paul Alexander Schukow, age 79 of Saline, passed away the evening of Saturday, November 30, 2024, at Select Specialty Hospital, Ann Arbor.

Paul was born July 6, 1945, in Friedberg, Germany to the late Alexander P. and Paranka M. (Charkenyez) Schukow. Paul graduated from Saline High School in 1963 and went on to earn his associate’s degree in Electrical-Mechanical Engineering from Jackson Community College. He then utilized his degree as a hardware engineer for Applied Dynamics International, for about 40 years. On October 23, 1982, Paul married the love his life, Diane Marie Windey. The two of them would go on to build a life they dreamed of and did most of everything, together. Including establishing a loving home and raising three wonderful children along the way.

In his spare time, Paul was an avid Michigan (Go Blue!) and Detroit sports fan, classic car enthusiast, and crossword puzzle extraordinaire. In his younger years, Paul also enjoyed traveling internationally, exploring different cultures and destinations. Above all else, Paul was a dedicated family man, loving nothing more than spending quality time with his wife, kids, and family pets.

To cherish his memory, Paul leaves behind his wife, Diane Schukow; three children: Alex (Kristen) Schukow, Marie Schukow, and Casey (Lauren) Schukow; and many extended family members and friends.

Paul is preceded in death by both his parents, Alexander and Paranka Schukow.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will then be held at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Burial will take place following the Mass at Oakwood Cemetery, Saline. The family would then love everyone to join them for a luncheon back at St. Andrew Catholic Church.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in Paul’s memory are asked to please consider Saline Social Services.

To share a fond memory you have of Paul, to sign his guestbook, or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

More News from Saline