Dale Schultz, Husband, Father of 3, Owned Schultz Trucking

Dale Charles Schultz, age 84, formerly of Saline, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Dale was born July 4, 1940, in Saline, Mich., to the late Donald and Charlene (Schultz) Hartman. Dale attended school in Saline and went on to build his own business, “Schultz Trucking.” Dale married Sandra (Volak) Schultz and together made a home in Saline and raised their three children.

Dale loved to work on his trucks and antique tractors in his shop. His favorite things to do were camping and listening to old country music. In his retirement he and Sandy along with their dog Lucy spent their winters traveling and camping in their RV in the state of Arizona.

Dale leaves his wife, Sandra Schultz; daughters, Rebecca Stahley and LeeAnn (Kelly) McCormick; four grandchildren Dale (Katelyn) Becker, Dakota (Marcus) Stoltzfus, Jake McCormick, Joe McCormick and five great-grandchildren. Sisters Joan White, Diane Lusk and one brother David Schultz also survived Dale.Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Donald Schultz, and Charlene (Schultz) Hartman, brother Doug Schultz, daughter Renee Schultz, and grand-daughter Danielle Stahley.

Dale will be cremated and have a private burial at a later date.Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Dale’s honor is asked to please consider the American Lung Association. To leave a memory you have of Dale or sign his online guestbook, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

