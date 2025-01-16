Thomas Ziembovic, Husband and Father, was a Teamsters Leader and Business Agent

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Thomas Ziembovic, a loving father, husband, and cherished member of our community, who passed away on Sunday, January 12th, 2025 at the age of 61.

Born in Lebanon on November 18th, 1963, he was a dedicated Business Agent and President of Teamsters Local 247, known for being incredibly caring toward everyone around him and the hardest worker you'll ever meet.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Liz, his daughter, Zoe, his brother, Mike, and other beloved family members. Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Louise, his father, Thomas, and his brother, Mike.

He will be deeply missed for his vibrant personality and his willingness to care for and help others.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline on Saturday, January 25th from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name be made to the Detroit Phoenix Center, 1420 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226. To leave a memory you have of Tom, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

