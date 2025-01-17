Marsha Lynn Chapple Venema Royer's Greatest Accomplishment was the Family She Raised with Love and Dedication

Marsha Lynn Chapple Venema Royer, age 77, of Saline, passed away on January 15, 2025. She was born on April 12, 1947, to Beverly and Helen Chapple.

She joins her brother Bernie (Judy) Chapple in death and is survived by her brother Fritz (Karen) Chapple and husband Robert and all children.

Raised in Grand Rapids, Marsha attended Lee and Kentwood High Schools, where she developed a love for performance. As a baton twirler for the Betty Kaiser Cadets, she later became a featured twirler for the Western Michigan University Marching Band, where she proudly represented the Broncos.

Marsha's career included working for Portage Northern High School and the Upjohn Company, which later became Pharmacia/Pfizer. However, her greatest accomplishment was the family she raised with love and dedication: Shelly Venema (Paul Mazurek) and Scott Venema (Rhonda Wallock). Marsha was married to Robert Royer on February 14, 1988, and embraced his children, Curt (Eileen) Royer and Nicole McMartin, as her own. Together, they shared the joy of 12 grandchildren: Megan, Zack, Gabriel, Christopher, Gavin, Kase, Aidan, Calla, Liam, Kasidy, Madison, and Sydney, as well as one great-grandchild, Adam.

Marsha was an avid collector of dolls, a passionate reader, a talented knitter, and loved playing cards with her friends. Her home was always a welcoming place, lovingly decorated with care. She cherished spending time with friends from the Portage Central High School coaching staff and later the Saline Newcomers.

Marsha’s warmth and genuine interest in every person she met made her a model of unconditional love. A Christian, she worked hard to "let go and let God" in all aspects of her life. Her family, friends, and everyone who knew her will remember her as a strong, compassionate, nurturing woman who brought light and joy to all those around her.

A celebration of Marsha’s life will be held in Saline, on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marsha may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (pulmonaryfibrosis.org), Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (lls.org), or Warrior Canine Connection (warriorcanineconnection.org). Marsha’s legacy of love, grace, and faith will continue to inspire all who knew her.

