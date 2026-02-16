What to do in Saline: Theater, St. Andrew's Open House, eBook Clinic, Fish Fry and More

Looking for fun, useful or interesting things to do in Saline? Check out this week's events.

...

13 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Feb 17 - Monday, Feb 23

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Kindergarten Round Up & Open House - Sun Feb 22 1:00 pm

St. Andrew Catholic School

If you’re looking for a kindergarten or preschool for your child, come to our Open House. Get a tour, meet the staff and speak to current parents. Teachers from all grades will be at the Open House, so families with older students are also encouraged to attend. [more details]

Kindergarten Round Up & Open House - Sun Feb 22 1:00 pm

St. Andrew Catholic School

St. Andrew Catholic School is planning a Kindergarten Round Up & Open House from 1-3 p.m., Feb. 22.

“We always look forward to our Open Houses. The best way to gauge if a school is right for your child is to walk the halls and talk to the staff. We believe that once you walk through St. Andrew and see the peaceful atmosphere and strong community that parents will know their children belong here,” Kelsey Miller, principal, said.

The Kindergarten Round Up & Open House gives prospective parents… [more details]

Other Events

Library Board Meeting - Tue Feb 17 7:00 pm

Saline District Library

The Library Board of Trustees meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 pm. The meetings are open to the public.

[more details]

eBook Clinic - Wed Feb 18 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Did you receive a new E-reader or want to learn how to get library books online? Bring your device, library card, and Amazon login if you have a Kindle for one-on-one instruction. We’ll show you how to download e-materials from the SDL collection using Libby and hoopla!

No registration is required.

[more details]

Good Grub Club - Red Robin - Thu Feb 19 12:00 pm

Red Robin

The SASC pick's the day, time, and place to gather, eat, and socialize together. This week: Red Robin! Simply RSVP and come to the restaurant. All meals will be on your own cost-wise. Let SASC know if you’d like to carpool when registering and they can help arrange it. An SASC team member will join the group too.

[more details]

KofC 6674 Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Feb 20 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Parish Hall

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and "bake sale" for $1 (desserts). 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. Adults $18, Senior $16, kids (6-12) $7, Children under 6 free or Family (2 Adults and any number of children) $50. [more details]

Comedy Night at the 109 - Fri Feb 20 7:00 pm

109 Cultural Exchange

WHEN: 7 pm on Friday February 20 (Doors open at 6:15 pm)

WHERE: The 109 Cultural Exchange, 109 W Michigan Ave, Saline

COST: $20 per person

THE FOOD & DRINK SITUATION: Social District drinks and food from local eateries are welcome! Popcorn and a small selection of non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at The 109.

Adults only, please (18+).

Come early, grab dinner nearby, and settle in for a night of comedy done right.

More about your entertainers:

Yesterday night, a UFO beamed… [more details]

Saline Area Players present 12 Angry Jurors - Fri Feb 20 7:00 pm

The Well Church

12 Angry Jurors, directed by Veronica Long, runs Feb 20th-Mar 1. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 for stud/seniors. SalineAreaPlayers.orgFollowing the closing arguments in a murder trial, the twelve members of the jury must deliberate, with a guilty verdict meaning death for the accused, an inner-city teen. As the dozen jurors try to reach a unanimous decision while sequestered in a room, one juror casts considerable doubt on elements of the case. Personal issues soon rise to the surface, and conflict… [more details]

Kids Coalition Against Hunger Volunteering - Sat Feb 21 9:00 am

Christ Our King Luther Church

This is an open invitation to join us in packing 40,000 meals! Bring your smiles and servant hearts on February 21st at 9 AM. Event should conclude around noon, lunch is provided. Registration link below.

This outreach event welcomes EVERYONE old enough to follow directions and work as a team! Child care is not provided but children are encouraged to participate.

To sign up as an individual or as a team: https://www.cognitoforms.com/.../_2026KidsCoalitionAgains...

Email kcah@c-o-k.org to request… [more details]

Coffee Hour with Sen. Irwin - Sat Feb 21 11:00 am

Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (Feb. 13, 2026) — Sen. Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor) invites members of the community to join him for a coffee hour event next Saturday morning to discuss issues of state and local concern.

This event is open to the public, providing an opportunity for residents to meet and speak with the Senator about issues that matter most to them and their community while getting a firsthand update on legislation advancing at the Capitol. [more details]

Daddy Daughter Valentine Ball! - Sat Feb 21 4:30 pm

Saline Rec Center

Join us for a heartwarming evening at our 31st annual Daddy Daughter Valentine Ball! This special event is designed to celebrate the unique bond between a child and that special adult in their life. Create unforgettable memories as you dance, laugh and enjoy a night filled with snacks, crafts and a balloon drop finish!

Keepsake photos will be available for purchase.

Register for the Daddy Daughter Valentine Ball by calling the Rec Center at (734) 429-3502 or online at Saline WebTrac.

[more details]

Saline Area Players presents 12 Angry Jurors - Sat Feb 21 7:00 pm

The Well Church

12 Angry Jurors, directed by Veronica Long, runs Feb 20th-Mar 1. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 for stud/seniors. SalineAreaPlayers.org

Following the closing arguments in a murder trial, the twelve members of the jury must deliberate, with a guilty verdict meaning death for the accused, an inner-city teen. As the dozen jurors try to reach a unanimous decision while sequestered in a room, one juror casts considerable doubt on elements of the case. Personal issues soon rise to the surface, and… [more details]

Saline Area Players presents 12 Angry Jurors - Sun Feb 22 2:00 pm

The Well Church

12 Angry Jurors, directed by Veronica Long, runs Feb 20th-Mar 1. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 for stud/seniors. SalineAreaPlayers.org

Following the closing arguments in a murder trial, the twelve members of the jury must deliberate, with a guilty verdict meaning death for the accused, an inner-city teen. As the dozen jurors try to reach a unanimous decision while sequestered in a room, one juror casts considerable doubt on elements of the case. Personal issues soon rise to the surface, and… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline