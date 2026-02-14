BASKETBALL: Saline's Defense The Difference in Win Over Bedford

Saline defeated Bedford, 53-34, in boys' varsity basketball action at Saline High School Friday. The victory gives the Hornets the sweep of the season series. Saline improved to 13-6 overall and finishes the SEC Red season with a 7-5 record, good for fourth in the conference. Bedford fell to 8-13 overall and 3-8 in the SEC Red.

Saline defeats Bedford Gallery 2/13/26 - thesalinepost

Chris Cotuna scored 18 points to lead the Hornets and he was a force under both hoops. Brady Costigan and Noah Kronberg each scored 10 points for Saline. Gabe Iadipaolo and Leo Sotiropoulous each scored five points. Dylan Schnorr and Brady Baldwin each scored two points and Lucas Fidh and Tristin Moore each scored a point.

Saline led 18-5 early in the second after a basket by Cotuna and Bedford had just 12 points at halftime.

"Our guys were pretty dialed in. We scouted well. We knew what was coming. They've got to go out and make plays and they did that," Saline head coach Jason Pickett said. "It's so much fun when we're in passing lanes and our guys are picking guys up. It's just good team basketball."

Saline stormed to an 8-0 lead on two baskets by Cotuna and two by Costigan. After a three by Bedford, Kronberg went 2-for-2 from the line to make it 10-3, Saline.

Costigan, Iadipaolo and Kronberg scored for Saline as the Hornets led 16-5 after the first quarter.

The came slowed down considerably in the second after Cotuna's opening basket made it 18-5.

Brady Baldwin scored on a floater after a pretty move.

Cotuna made it 22-12 with a strong move through the paint and Saline carried that lead into the third.

Leo Sotiropoulos made it 24-12, ducking under an outstretched arm with a slick move around a Bedford defender. Bedford scored the next seven points. Cotuna and Sotiropoulos scored again.

Noah Kronberg hit the first of two three-pointers in the quarter to make it 31-23 Saline. Cotigan scored and Kronberg drained his second three to make it 35-25. Cotuna put back an offensive board, Sotiropoulos made a free throw and Cotuna scored again. Saline led 41-25, pretty much ending the contest.

Cotuna loved his team's defensive play.

"We played great defense. Pressure-wise, it was one of our best games of the season. We stayed in their grill," Cotuna said. "They're a team that runs a lot of plays and we took them out of the plays and didn't let them do what they wanted to do."

Cotuna is the veteran of the team. He's been invaluable offensively and defensively. He's dunked the ball. He and his teammates look close to completing an alley-oop. But defensively, he comes up with lots of rebounds and blocks. He swatted a couple of shots down on Friday.

"I love it. It's my favorite thing playing basketball - getting a big block. That defensive energy is what we need and I'm happy I can provide it," Cotuna said.

