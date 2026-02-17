SHS Drama Club Previews Hello Dolly for the Board of Education

The Saline High School Drama Club presents Hello Dolly, Feb. 27-March 1, in the Ellen Ewing Performing Arts Center.

Hello, Dolly! is an adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s hit play The Matchmaker bursts with humor, romance, energetic dance and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history. The indomitable matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi rediscovers love for herself as she introduces romance into the lives of wealthy shopkeeper Horace Vandergelder, his niece and two sheltered clerks. The romantic and comic exploits of Dolly, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and “woman who arranges things,” are certain to thrill and entertain audiences again and again.

Tickets are $9-15 and can be purchased here. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m., Sunday.

Last week, the SHS Drama Club previewed the production for the Saline Board of Education.

More News from Saline