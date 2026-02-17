Saline Board of Education Learns About Foundation's Activities

The Board of Education received an update on the Foundation for Saline Area Schools' activities at last week's meeting.

Executive Director Stacey Rumpsa said it was a positive and productive year.

This year, 39 sponsors and others with in-kind donations raised 75,000 for the FSAS, which provides teaching grants and funds for district initiatives. To date, 26 grants worth $89,000 have been awarded. Rumpsa said there's another $21,000 in the budget available for grants. She expects several to be awarded in March.

Rumpsa talked about other programs. The FSAS Hall of Fame is seeking nominations until Feb. 20. Nominations are open to Saline graduates (who graduated at least five years ago); faculty, staff, coaches and administrators who are retired for at least five years, and community members who've made important contributions to the district. Rumpsa said there are 16 nominees thus far.

Rumpsa also highlighted the upcoming "Let the Good Times Roll" fundraiser at Weber's Boutique Inn on Feb. 20. This year's event features the return of The Cleveland Keys, a dueling pianos act.

"They were so much fun and we had many people in the dance floor, last time," Rumpsa said.

The event also features a live auction and a silent auction. The silent auction is live at Let the Good Times Roll 2026.

Items available in the silent auction include former Saline Athletics scoreboards.

Rumpsa said anyone wishing to contribute to the FSAS can donate at its website.

Rumpsa did not touch on the subject, but the Foundation will be seeking a new part-time Executive Director.

