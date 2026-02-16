Husband, Father of 3 Bill Abel, was a Veteran of the US Marine Corps, Retired as a Millwright from Ford

Bill J. Abel, age 84, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, February 13, 2026.

Bill was born on January 31, 1942, to the late Earl J. Abel and Helen Ruth (Casebeer) Abel. On September 30, 1961, after completing boot camp for the United States Marine Corps, he returned home to marry his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Sharon Ann Dodge.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sharon Abel; his parents; and his brother, Robert.

Bill is survived by his three daughters: Teresa (Matthew) Hagood of Milan; Lesli (Scott) Bicknell of Colorado; and Michelle (Brian) Riggs of Ann Arbor. He was a proud grandfather to Mollie (Joshua) McGuire; Emma (Brandon) Bell; Hannah (Adam) Pummell; Garrett (Megan) Bicknell; Gavin Bicknell; and Marz J. Riggs. He was also blessed with five great-grandchildren: Colton, Hunter, Harper, Owen, and Emmitt.

He is further survived by his siblings, Earlene Wooden, Thomas Abel, and Katie (Roger) Saylor, along with many cherished nieces and nephews.

Bill worked as a manager at Jackson Welding Supply before beginning a second career as a millwright at Ford Motor Company, where he later retired. A man of many talents, Bill loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, running, and training for numerous 5Ks and even a half marathon. For many years, attending the Indy 500 became a treasured family tradition. He loved music and was often found singing and dancing—sometimes making up his own lyrics, much to the delight of those around him.

Bill especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren compete in sports and was always their biggest supporter. His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. He had a remarkable ability to make anyone feel welcome and never missed an opportunity to strike up a conversation with someone new.

He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, February 20, 2026 from 9:30 A.M. to 12:00 Noon at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Funeral Services will take place at 12:00 P.M. with Pastor Amy Triebwasser officiating. Following the service, burial and military honors will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Tekonsha, Michigan.

Memorial contributions in Bill’s name are encouraged to: the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 woundedwarriorproject.org/; Fisher House Michigan, P.O. Box 130466, Ann Arbor, MI 48113 https://www.fisherhousemichigan.org/; or Arbor Hospice, 2366 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48103-8944 https://arborhospice.org/.

