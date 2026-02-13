Learn to Design Master Rain Gardener

Create your own rain garden with a step-by-step during a class offered by the Huron River Watershed Council.

The virtual class is offered from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursdays, from Feb. 26 to March 26. There are also in-person tours offered. The first is of the Huron River, from 1-2 p.m., Sunday, March 1. There are also optional office hours from 9 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

The lessons are based on what's been learned by the creators of more than 1,400 rain gardens. Learn what works and what doesn't. Earn a certification – plus a t-shirt and sign – by building a rain garden or adopting a public rain garden.

Creating your own rain garden can help protect your home against flooding while helping birds and butterflies.

Participants must attend all five classes and plant OR adopt a rain garden to earn their Master Rain Gardener certificate.

The cost is $150.

Register at the link:

Southeast Michigan Master Rain Garden Class Registration - Huron River Watershed Council

