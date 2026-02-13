Stully's Community Education Basketball Recap and Predictions

2025 Pre-Season Rankings

Only Buckets Kline Fundamentals The Dark Side Prada 5 Airball Alliance Sigma Slammers Brick City Elite Whitehouse Warriors Raining Rejects

Recap: Jan. 31

The Dark Side 46, Prada 5 26

This was a defensive battle from the outset, with the score 8-2 in favor of The Dark Side midway through the first half. The Dark Side extended the lead to 14-4 before Prada 5 responded with a run capped by a three-pointer to tie the game 16-16 at halftime. In the second half, The Dark Side won most of the 50-50 balls and opened with a 7-0 run. They outhustled Prada 5, which played slowly on offense and missed numerous threes. The Dark Side outscored Prada 5 30-10 in the second half to secure the win. Brady Clark matched Prada 5’s entire output with 26 points, while no Prada 5 player scored more than 7.

Only Buckets 76, Sigma Slammers 46

Only Buckets continued their strong play as they chase at least the No. 2 seed for the tournament. Sigma Slammers kept sliding in the standings, trending in the wrong direction. Only Buckets attacked the basket and ran the floor for easy points, building a 19-4 lead they never relinquished. The Slammers managed an 8-0 run, but Only Buckets responded to take a 37-18 halftime advantage. Sigma Slammers opened the second half with three three-pointers, but Only Buckets matched their scoring en route to a 30-point victory. Westin Rogers led all scorers with 28 points, including five three-pointers. Only Buckets was paced by Jack McFarlane (22), Chris Ignacio and Samir Sankaran (14 each) and Bryce Clark (11).

Kline Fundamentals 64, Whitehouse Warriors 31

Kline Fundamentals continued to dominate but showed some inconsistency on both ends in this blowout win. Their struggles allowed Whitehouse Warriors to stay competitive and hold a 16-15 lead with four minutes left in the first half. Kline found a spark over the next two minutes, with Coyle Overand hitting a pair of threes and Nolan Klein adding a bucket to take a lead they would not surrender. Kline dominated the second half behind strong defense and offense from Colton Tousa (10 points). Nolan Klein led the way with 17 points, while Brennan LaRusso scored a career-high 13 and John Townsend and Colton Tousa added 10 each. Ben Feldkamp paced the Warriors with 16 points.

Airball Alliance 42, Brick City Elite 30

Airball Alliance earned its first win with a convincing double-digit victory over Brick City Elite. Airball Alliance started slowly but found its rhythm for a 21-14 halftime lead. Brick City Elite appeared out of sync offensively, allowing Airball Alliance to score in transition. Airball Alliance maintained an 11-point lead midway through the second half and cruised to victory. Five Airball Alliance players scored at least 5 points, led by Brad Sweetland with 12. Luke Reeves scored 10 for Brick City Elite in the loss.

Airball Alliance 60, Raining Rejects 32

Airball Alliance doubled its win total with an offensive explosion against the young Raining Rejects squad. Raining Rejects struggled on both ends, allowing easy scores and having trouble scoring themselves. Airball Alliance built a commanding halftime lead and cruised to the win. Brad Sweetland led with 31 points (including five three-pointers), and Chase Alexander added 13. Talon Powell and Sebe Polidano shared scoring honors for Raining Rejects with 9 points each.

Weekly Awards

Powerade “Play of the Day”

Brad Sweetland scored every way possible — deep three, regular three, jump shot, layup, putback and free throws — en route to 31 points. He earns the Powerade “Play of the Day”! Congrats, Brad!

Cheez-It “Team of the Week” #1

Airball Alliance picked up a pair of wins in its doubleheader week, earning Cheez-It “Team of the Week” honors! Congrats, AA!

Cheez-It “Team of the Week” #2

Only Buckets stayed near the top of the standings with a convincing 30-point win over Sigma Slammers, making them Cheez-It “Team of the Week”! Congrats, OB!

Slim Jim “Slam Jam”

OB’s Chris Ignacio had a dunk attempt that was close but didn’t go down — it’s the Slim Jim “Slam Jam” of the day! Congrats, Chris!

Standings

Team Record Pt. Differential Kline Fundamentals 5-0 +161 Only Buckets 5-1 +186 The Dark Side 4-1 +68 Prada 5 4-2 +21 Raining Rejects 2-3 -62 Whitehouse Warriors 2-3 -68 Airball Alliance 2-4 -73 Sigma Slammers 1-5 -28 Brick City Elite 0-6 -205

Top Scorers (from Jan. 31 games)

Brad Sweetland — 31

Westin Rogers — 28

Brady Clark — 26

Jack McFarlane — 22

Nolan Klein — 17

Ben Feldkamp — 16

Samir Sankaran — 14

Chris Ignacio — 14

Brennan LaRusso — 13

Chase Alexander — 13

Brad Sweetland — 12

Bryce Clark — 11

John Townsend — 10

Colton Tousa — 10

Luke Reeves — 10

Predictions for Feb. 14

8 a.m.: Sigma Slammers vs. Kline Fundamentals

Kline Fundamentals looks to rebound from a lackluster previous week and should dominate Sigma Slammers, who have struggled lately. If Kline neutralizes Rogers, it wins big. Slammers need deep shooting, but even that likely won’t be enough. Kline, run the floor early but work on half-court execution in the second half to prepare for tournament weekend. Kline wins big and retains the No. 1 ranking.

9 a.m.: Airball Alliance vs. Whitehouse Warriors

Airball Alliance earned its first two wins last week and played well (albeit against younger teams). Whitehouse Warriors started hot but have cooled recently. For Warriors to climb, they’ll need strong defense with ball pressure and traps. Airball Alliance improved defensively last week and added offense — that trend must continue for a third win. Warriors should improve, but Airball Alliance finds enough scoring and defense to win by a bucket.

10 a.m.: Prada 5 vs. Only Buckets

Prada 5 has struggled the last three weeks despite a pair of wins; their play has been inconsistent, especially last week. Only Buckets has been solid lately and aims to keep pace at the top. This could be competitive if Prada 5 gets it together, but they lack the offensive and defensive firepower for the upset. Only Buckets wins by double digits.

11 a.m.: Brick City Elite vs. The Dark Side

The Dark Side faces a pivotal doubleheader week and has the tools to handle this game with inspired play like last week: strong defense, transition scoring and ball movement instead of settling for threes. Brick City Elite needs defensive pressure, transition defense and deep shooting for any chance. The Dark Side wins by 10-15 points.

12 p.m.: Raining Rejects vs. The Dark Side

The Dark Side’s doubleheader could move them no lower than a tie for second with two wins. Raining Rejects hope to rebound from a poor showing last week with outstanding defense and at least eight three-pointers. Doubleheaders are tough — The Dark Side should use this week to build depth for the tournament. The Dark Side wins by double digits.

Predictions assume full squads. Injuries or no-shows can change outcomes.

Stully’s Prediction % (SPP)

Last week: 2-3 (.400)

Overall: 18-7 (.720)

Power Rankings

Kline Fundamentals Only Buckets The Dark Side Prada 5 Airball Alliance Whitehouse Warriors Raining Rejects Sigma Slammers Brick City Elite

