Movies and TV shows casting in Ann Arbor

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Ann Arbor, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Pleasure List'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Fred (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Emily (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Luna (supporting, female, 18+)

- Casting locations: Ann Arbor

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Preparations'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Aileen (supporting, female, 45-60)

- Casting locations: Ann Arbor

- Learn more about the student film here

'Daydreams: The Lazy One Unworthy of Living'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tom (day player, male, 50-60)

--- Dr. Blank (day player, 30-60)

--- Dr. VanderWeide: (day player, all genders, 30-60)

- Roles pay up to: $175

- Casting locations: Ann Arbor

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Vicariously'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Coach Miller (lead, male, 40-55)

--- Andrea (supporting, female, 18-33)

--- Spencer (supporting, male, 18-22)

- Casting locations: Ann Arbor

- Learn more about the student film here

Korean Feature Film Project 2026

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tyler (supporting, male, 18-26)

- Roles pay up to: $3,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Painted with L.O.V.E.'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lilly (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Patrick Jones (lead, 25-35)

--- Lois (supporting, female, 22-30)

- Roles pay up to: $10,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Closet Cases'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Nick (lead, male, 21-40)

--- James (lead, male, 21-40)

- Roles pay up to: $4,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'To Whom It May Concern'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sahara (lead, female, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $4,980

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'McCaffrey's Ranch'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- John McCaffrey (lead, male, 60+)

--- Mayor Daniel Bennett (supporting, male, 40-60)

--- Kean (supporting, male, 30+)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

TV Series, Real Professional Cooks & Chefs

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (chorus / ensemble, 18+)

--- Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (models, 18+)

--- Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (real people, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $5,200

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Indie Drama Feature Project

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- James (supporting, male, 30-55)

--- Penny (supporting, female, 9-12)

--- Bully Kid (day player, male, 4-6)

- Roles pay up to: $3,488

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

