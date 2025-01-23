Anna Johnston Named to Kettering University's Fall 2024 Dean's List

Anna Johnston of Saline, MI was named to Kettering University's Fall 2024 Dean's List.

Johnston is majoring in Mechanical Engineering and is a member of the class of .

The Dean's List recognizes overall academic performance based on the student's term grade point average (GPA). To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must satisfy the following requirements: be a degree-seeking student with a minimum term grade point average of 3.5, no grades below B, and a minimum of 16 earned credits for the term.

"Being named to the Dean's List is a testament to the dedication and excellence of our students," Kettering University Provost James Zhang said. "It reflects their hard work and their ability to thrive in a challenging academic environment. Our rigorous programs are designed for driven students to push boundaries and inspire growth. I am very proud that so many of our students have risen to that challenge with remarkable success."

More than 260 Kettering University students were named to the Fall 2024 Dean's List.

About Kettering University

Since 1919, Kettering University has pioneered unique educational experiences that blend classroom instruction with real-world wage-paying work at cooperative employer partners. The Flint, Michigan-based private nonprofit university is world-renowned for its engineering, mathematics, business, and science programs that produce some of the brightest, most successful entrepreneurs and business innovators. Leaders in the fields of autonomous vehicles and robotics, Kettering is consistently ranked among the country's best universities for return on investment and career preparation. Learn more at kettering.edu.

