Saline Recreation Center and Saline Swim School to Hold Open House

Press Release from the City of Saline

The Saline Recreation Center will host an Open House on Sunday, February 2 from 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. featuring Rec Center programming and the Saline Swim School.

Admission to the Rec Center will be free all day, there will also be open gym for basketball and pickleball, free fitness classes, open swim, free fitness orientations and free Kids Corner childcare in addition to membership and program discounts.

From 1 – 3 p.m., staff from the new Saline Swim School will also be in attendance to discuss the program, give swim evaluations for class placement and open the pool for family swim.

In addition to free programming and informational sessions, the Rec Center will also be offering program and membership discounts.

Purchase a membership from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Saline Rec Center open house and receive 10% off an annual, prepaid membership. Those who register for the Saline Swim School by February 21 will receive their first week of swim lessons free.

Any registrations for the Saline Swim School at the Open House will also receive 10% off the first month of swim lessons in addition to the free week.

More information and a full schedule of programming for the open house can be found on the Saline Parks and Recreation website at cityofsaline.org/parks. For more information on Saline Parks and Recreation, please contact Parks & Recreation Director Sunshine Lambert at (734) 429-35902 x2507 or slambert@cityofsaline.org.

