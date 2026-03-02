Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview





ALLESANDRA PAULINO Laser Wood

Saline Booth 15

WoodChic was born in 2021 by fusing ALLESANDRA PAULINO’s background in Early Childhood Development with her husband’s lifelong passion for woodworking. During COVID they started WoodChic with their children's learning collection. At our first show, we started marketing children’s sensory trays as snack trays. Soon they realized big kids want fun trays and their complete tray collection was born. Their charcut-your-pet tray collection is their best seller. Each tray has an engraved images of various dogs breeds. Although a returning crafter, their Booth 15 abounds with a new collection each show as you meet this talented duo at the Saline Craft Show on March 7, 2026 at Saline Middle School. Starting at 8 am, GPS 520 Woodland Dr E for free parking and 7265 N Ann Arbor for free shuttle bus to the front door. Ale’s woodworking will again welcome you to the works of 152 juried crafters.

More News from Saline