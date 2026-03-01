What to do in Saline - Tuesday, Mar 3 - Monday, Mar 9

March is here, which means we can start thinking about putting the winter coats away, spring cleaning, Lenten fish fries, the opening of ice cream spots, the Saline Spring Craft Show and much more. Here's what we saw on our calendar this week.

15 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Mar 3 - Monday, Mar 9

FEATURED EVENTS

SALINE NEW HORIZONS BAND SPRING CONCERT

- Sun Mar 8 3:00 pm

Saline

Dreamin' of SpringSunday, March 8th, 2026FREE ADMISSION [more details]

Other Events

Spice Club - Tue Mar 3 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Spice up your life with these take-home kits. Each month will feature a different spice. Kits include samples of spices, info about the spice(s), and recipes. This month's spice is Tarragon.All Day long. [more details]

Beginners Only Watercolor Class - Wed Mar 4 1:00 pm

Salt Valley Arts Studio Space

Always wanted to try watercolor but didn’t know where to start? This class is for you.

This 4-week class is designed for absolute beginners. Learn the fundamentals in a fun, no-stress atmosphere.

$139 - All materials included! Class dates are March 4, 11, 18 & 25

Two times to choose from: 1-3 PM or 6:30-8:30PM

Sign up at https://www.beginnersonlywatercolor.com/pos-bowc

Held at: Salt Valley Arts Studio Space EHM Professional Building, Entrance A. 400 W. Russell St. Saline, MI… [more details]

Saline Robotics Workshop - Wed Mar 4 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

Have you been interested in joining the robotics team at your school but didn't know what it entails? Join us for a workshop with five FIRST Robotics teams from Saline Area Schools! Team members and mentors from RoboHive (Heritage Elementary), Hornet Hackers, 15555, Hive (Saline Middle School), and Saline Singularity (Saline High School) will share information about their teams, along with hands-on STEM activities and demonstrations of each team's robot!

For families with children ages 6-12… [more details]

BEE-NGO - Wed Mar 4 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Buzz your way to victory with our bee-themed BINGO! Non-cash prizes will be given to game winners of this free monthly event for adults.

Registration is requested.https://salinelibrary.org/events/#/events/AkDVr5kMP1/instances/VXvMyWyM… [more details]

Community Sound Bath - Wed Mar 4 7:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Celebrate the Earth with this Earth DAY themed sound bath! Join Rob Meyer-Kukan for this sound bath meditation where he will use singing bowls, gongs, and more to create a gentle soundscape perfect for deep relaxation and peace.

Yoga mats and one yoga blanket are provided for each attendee. Please bring any additional supports you would like for your comfort (pillows, bolster, eye pillow, etc). We also have 7 zero gravity chairs available to the first 7 participants who request them at the… [more details]

Building Business Relationships Breakfast - Thu Mar 5 8:00 am

EHM Professional Office Building

Building a Culture of Accountability

Leave with a practical tool you can apply at work and at home!

Presented by the SACC in partnership with Equip the Leader, Stephanie Byson$30 for SACC Members

$45 for Non-MembersRegister:https://salinemi.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/6967 [more details]

1/2 Day Pizza Cafe for Teens - Thu Mar 5 11:15 am

Saline District Library

Teens! Come get some free pizza on your early release days in the Program Room.

Generously sponsored by Friends of the Saline District Library.

First Come/First Served

[more details]

KofC 6674 Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Mar 6 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Parish Hall

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and "bake sale" for $1 (desserts). 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. Adults $18, Senior $16, kids (6-12) $7, Children under 6 free or Family (2 Adults and any number of children) $50. [more details]

Saline Spring Craft Show - Sat Mar 7 8:00 am

Saline Middle School

Voted Top Show in Michigan by Michigan Crafter Magazine!$4 Admission (Cash Only)10 and Under Free [more details]

American Girl Tea Party - Sat Mar 7 9:30 am

Saline Parks and Recreation

Step into a world of sparkle and imagination at our 12th annual tea party. Bring your favorite doll and join us for a magical morning filled with creativity, stories and fun. Participants will enjoy fairy-themed crafts, make tiny accessories for your dolls, capture the magic with a photo in our fairy garden backdrop and share a tea party fit for fairies and friends alike. Costumes and wings are welcome - fairy sparkle encouraged!

Register for the tea party and receive free admission to the… [more details]

Sewing Machine Repair - Sat Mar 7 10:00 am

Tractor Supply Co

Sewing machine maintenance and repair. Only $70 for basic maintenance which fixes most problems. At Tractor Supply in Saline, 111 Sage Ct (off Michigan Ave) on Saturday March 7, 10-3. Walk in, no appt required, most done same day. Remember to bring everything needed to run machine (power cord, bobbin case, etc.) [more details]

American Girl Doll Sale - Sat Mar 7 11:30 am

Saline Parks and Recreation

Calling all American Girl fans! Join us for our one of a kind American Girl Doll Sale, where you can find amazing deals on beloved dolls, outfits, accessories and more! Whether you’re a longtime collector or looking to start your own American Girl journey, this event is perfect for you!

Sellers: Register at salinemi.gov/parks or 734-429-3502 ext. 0Shoppers: $2 cash entry at the door ages 3+. [more details]

MAD CAT'S C.A.R.M.A QUARTET - Sat Mar 7 8:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Get ready for an unforgettable night at Stony Lake Brewing Co.

We're thrilled to invite you to a sensational performance by the legendary Peter "Madcat" Ruth and his CARMa Quartet Saturday, March 7th at 8 PM!

Join us for an evening filled with incredible music, electrifying energy, and the best vibes you can imagine. Treat yourself to our signature Beers, Hard Ciders, Hard Seltzers, and Wines as you groove to the captivating sounds of jazz, blues, rock, funk and Indian drumming

Joining Madcat… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

