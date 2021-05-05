Harland Rendel, Father of 1, Worked as a Tool and Die Maker at Ford for 33 Years

On Saturday, April 17, 2021, Harland Rendel, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 82.

Harland was born on June 5, 1938 in Dundee, Michigan to Roy and Noma (Gilson) Rendel. He was a long time resident of Milan, Michigan and graduated from Milan High School, Class of 1957. On May 19, 1962 he married Joan Begole from Saline, Michigan. They raised one daughter, Erin. He worked as a Tool and Die Maker for over 33 years at Ford Motor Company in Saline, Michigan and retired to Leesburg, Florida in 2000.

Harland spent numerous years ministering in Michigan prisons independently and with his wife. He was very active in his church, Trinity Assembly of God in Fruitland Park, Florida. He loved to work in his garage and create things out of wood. He made many dune buggies and enjoyed his motorcycle.

Harland was preceded in death by his father, Roy, and his mother, Noma. He is survived by his wife Joan, his daughter Erin (Jay) Crisp, his grandchildren, Breanna and Joshua Dennes, his brothers Gerald (Linda), Paul (Beth), and Kenneth (Barbara) Rendel, his sister Roberta (Al) Hassen and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Trinity Assembly of God Church, 200 Urick Street, Fruitland Park, Florida, 34731, at 11 o’clock a.m.