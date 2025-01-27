Jason Heisler named to Baldwin Wallace University Dean's List

BEREA, OH -- Jason Heisler of Saline , a graduate of Saline High School majoring in public relations, has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2024 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Thomas C. Sutton. The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.8 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.

Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender. An independent, coeducational university of 3,500 students, BW offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 65 academic areas. Located in Berea, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland, BW offers students the cultural, educational and business advantages of a major metropolitan area.

