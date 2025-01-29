Charalambos “Bob” Tsarbopoulos, Husband and Father of 2, Stayed Connected to Greek Heritage

Charalambos “Bob” Tsarbopoulos, age 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2025, with his family by his side. He will join his loving wife, Garifilia Tsarbopoulos, who has proceeded him in death.

Bob was born February 20, 1932, in Filiatra, Greece, immigrated to the United States in 1969 and lived in Memphis, Tennessee until 1983. He earned his journeyman electrician license and was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Bob is survived by his two daughters, Rebecca Tsarbopoulos and Mary (Patrick) Hays; five grandchildren, Sotirios Adamopoulos, Garifilia Adamopoulos, Robert Hays, Nicholas Hays, and Christopher Hays.

Bob and Garifilia were strong in their faith. The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Memphis, TN and St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Ann Arbor provided religious guidance and connection to their Greek heritage.

The family would like to acknowledge the caring staff at Gentiva Hospice and thank them for their support over the last several years.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025 at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, 301 East Michigan Ave., Saline, MI, 48176. A Prayer Service will be held at the funeral home from 7:00 P.M. to 7:15 P.M. Visitation will also be held on Thursday, January 30th from 10:00 A.M. until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 3109 Scio Church Rd., Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Following the service burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Bob’s honor may do so to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 3109 Scio Church Rd., Ann Arbor, MI 48103or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To leave a memory you have of Bob, to sign his online guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

