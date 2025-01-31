Air Foroce Veteran, Senior Olympian and Family Man, Jack Busch was Passionate About Flying

Frederick John “Jack” Busch of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Jack was born February 5, 1935, in Ann Arbor to the late Frederick and Margaret Busch. He married Margaret 'Peggy' Rominski on December 1, 1956. They were blessed to have just celebrated 68 years together!

Jack is survived by his wife Peggy and their four children, Carol Marie (Michael) Murray, Daniel (Elizabeth) Busch, Julie (Brent) Martin, Steven (Aruna) Busch, and their eight grandchildren, August, Charles, Nathaniel, Jacquelyn, Jack, Ryan, Sara, and Meera. Jack was preceded in death by sisters Helen Marie and Mary and brother Tom. Surviving siblings are Marge, Michael, and Patrick (Kathleen); Jack is also survived by cousin Jackie (Bill), sister-in-law Rose Marie (late Richard) Stone, and niece Cathy (Dennis) Flamme, and many many nieces and nephews.

After graduating from St. Thomas High School in Ann Arbor, Jack briefly attended Eastern Michigan University, where he studied electrical and mechanical engineering before enlisting in the United States Air Force Pilot Training Program, which led to his lifelong passion for flying. Following his honorable discharge, Jack returned to Ann Arbor where he earned his private pilots license. He then joined his father’s plumbing business and became a licensed journeyman plumber.

In the early 1960s, Jack worked as an electronics technician for the University of Michigan Willow Run Laboratories where he built the testing equipment used to conduct some of the earliest infrared laser research in the United States. Jack was then persuaded back to the trades, serving as the plumbing foreman on many landmark commercial buildings in Ann Arbor.

With a lifelong love for building and flying remote control airplanes, Jack purchased Rider's Hobby Shop in Ann Arbor with his late brother-in-law Robert Sattler in 1972. Rider's grew from one local store at 115 West Liberty to include six corporate stores in Michigan, and eventually franchised throughout the United States. Rider's was Jack's favorite childhood hangout and he felt lucky, fortunate, and blessed to have shared his passion with many. Over the years and beyond his retirement in 1991, Jack taught RC flying and mentored many young hobbyists and modelers who still speak highly of the life lessons they learned from him.

In his retirement, Jack traveled the United States competing in the Senior Olympics, where he was awarded multiple gold medals in archery. Jack built his family home in Pittsfield Township where they resided for 40 years before retiring up north. He had a hand in building all four of his children's homes. There wasn't a machine or motor that he couldn't repair. Jack loved his family and friends and would help anyone at a moment's notice. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, Local 190, the Washtenaw Sportsman's Club, the Academy of Model Aeronautics, and the TRAMPS RC flying club.

Jack and Peggy were former parishioners of St. Francis in Ann Arbor and St. Aloysius in Fife Lake, and current members of St. Andrews in Saline. When asked where he wanted to be buried, Jack replied "surprise me!". If you knew him, you loved him. Jack was a very generous, kind, and God-loving man. He will be greatly missed. He was the BEST husband and dad!

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, February 21, 2025 from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 P.M. with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack’s name may be made to St. Andrew Catholic School (standrewsaline.org) or The Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinson.org). Envelopes will be available at the Church. There will be light refreshments at the Church following the Mass. To share a favorite memory you have of Jack, to sign his guestbook, or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

