Local Saline Businesses Offering to Match Donations to Saline Fiddlers

The Saline Fiddlers are executing a fundraising campaign, and now a group of local businesses and alumni parents have pledged matching funds on all donations through March 5th.

The Saline Fiddlers have been a significant part of the Saline community for over 30 years. Since the group was founded, hundreds of Saline high schoolers have toured with this talented and unique group. They have uplifted audiences and spread the uniting power of music everywhere they’ve gone.

Several local businesses have pledged to match donated funds now through March 5th, up to $4,000.

Those businesses are:

Kelly Orthodontics (DrKatherineKelly.com)

The Picknell Team of Reinhart Realtors (ThePicknellTeam.com)

TJT Construction (TJTconstruct.com)

Shar Music (Sharmusic.com)

A Group of Saline Fiddler Alumni Families

Those interested in making a donation that is matched can tap/click HERE.

While the non-profit Saline Fiddlers rely primarily on volunteers to run the group, there is also a constant need for funds to pay for stage equipment, transportation to concert venues, professional instruction, educational camps, financial aid scholarships, and other typical business expenses borne by non-profits.

A Fixture in the Saline Community, and Beyond

Evidence of this group’s value to our community is widespread. Every summer they bring a lively energy to the Saline Main Street concert series. Their annual hometown show often draws well known guest artists to Saline. They are often seen playing and raising spirits at local events, big and small. They’re frequently asked to play at local retirement homes to provide a much-appreciated in-house performance. The Fiddlers are well known outside of the Saline area, too. Music venues all across Michigan, and beyond, often ask for return performances.

A Unique Educational Experience for Students

Being a member of the Saline Fiddlers often leaves a profound impact on its student performers. In fact, many alums have gone on to have careers in music performance and/or instruction. A small sample include:

Jeremy Kittel – Grammy-nominated recording artist and internationally renowned performer.

Amy Marr – Tecumseh Orchestra Teacher and finalist for the 2025 Michigan Chapter of the American String Teachers Association (MASTA) Teacher of the Year award.

Brad Phillips – Professional touring musician and instructor at UM School of Music.

Ben Culver – Orchestra/fiddle teacher for Saline Schools. He was also Director of the Saline Fiddlers and arranged much of their music for 10 years.

Corina Smith – Professional violinist who has performed and taught in 44 states and 9 countries, including touring and recording with the Adam Ezra Group since 2013.

Dominic Dorsett – Broadway performer and graduate of UM School Music, Theater and Dance.

Jesse Mason - Multi-instrumentalist performer/composer. He also contributed as Assistant Director and music arranger for the Fiddlers after graduating.

Sarah Vaujin – Current Director of Saline Fiddlers and music teacher for Ann Arbor schools.

And many more ….

Of course, not all Saline Fiddlers students pursue musical careers. The Saline Fiddlers accept students of all levels and offer a supportive environment and resources to learn at an individual pace. The group teaches young people commitment, collaboration, public speaking and musicianship. It’s primary sources of funding are performance fees, student tuition, and donations. Interested donors can tap/click HERE.

The Fiddlers are actively recruiting new students in grades 8-11. Any family or student who would like to know more should send an email to the group's Director at sarahvaujin@SalineFiddlers.com.

