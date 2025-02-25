Stully's Recap of the World's Best High School Rec Basketball League

Welcome to Stully’s CE BB Recap:

2025 Pre-Season Rankings:

Kline Fundementals Brick City Elite Goon Squad Kiren and Em Only Buckets The Dark Side Panthers Sigma Slammers

Recap Feb. 22

Brick City Elite-54 V The Dark Side-38

The Dark Side’s 2-3 zone kept Brick City Elite in check for much of the first half as Dark Side bolted out to a 13-5 lead early. BCE figured a few things out on offense to trim the deficit to 4 points at the half. Brick City started the second stanza on an 11-5 run as The Dark Side had a 4-5 minute scoring drought. BCE, meanwhile, started swinging the ball using ball reversal to score inside en route to a 16 point comeback win. Brick City was led by Charlie VanHaaften’s 17 points(3 threes), while AJ Hayes cracked double digits with 10 points, mostly from the paint. The Dark Side’s Louis Esposito(15) and Brady Clark(14) were the offensive leaders in a losing effort.

Kiren and Em-59 V Sigma Slammers-43

Kiren and Em bolted out with a 12-0 run to start the game and never looked back in a double-digit win over Sigma Slammers. Slammers did try to make the game interesting with an 11-0 run of there own, but a timeout got K & E back on track to a small 4 point lead at the half. Westin Rogers tried to will his team to an upset scoring 15 of Slammers 18 first half points. The one player show was not enough as K & E hit from distance to extend their lead in the second half. Rogers led the Slammers offense with 23 points, including 3 baskets from beyond the arc. Kiren Sankaran and Brady Wilson netted 18 points each while Ben Giannetti scored 14. Wilson and Giannetti combined for 8 three pointers.

Kline Fundamentals-90 V Panthers-80

Kline Fundamentals was almost at full strength this week in a clash with Panthers. The game was back and forth in the first half, as it was a 1 point game as the half expired. This was not a game of defense, but a game to see which team could outscore the other. Kline Fundamentals saw four players hit for double figures: Lincoln Keyes(36), Tommy Carr(22), Isaiah Harris(18) and Nolan Klein(10). Panthers leading scorer Logan Wiencek paced Panthers with 45 points, while Austin Wehr and John Smith scored 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Only Buckets-50 V Goon Squad-41

This game was predicted to be close and did not disappoint. Goon Squad got out to an early lead, only to see Only Buckets chip away to a slim Goon Squad 1 point lead at intermission. The game continued to be close until a Mikey Muir corner three, combined with a Dawoud Issa offensive put back sealed the game late. OB‘s offense was balanced as every player scored, 5 players scored 7 or more and Mikey Muir reached double figures with 10 points. Colm Moorman lead the Goon Squad offense with 17 points.

Weekly Awards

Powerade “Play of the Day”

**It was a block party as Liam Ginocchio and Tommy Carr sent the ball out of bounds and into the seat with tenacious blocks and they are the Powerade “Plays of the Day”! Congrats Liam and Tommy!!

Cheez It “Team of the Week”

**Kiren and Em got a key win to keep pace in the standings despite only 6 players and are the Cheez It “Team of the Week”!! Congrats, K & E!!

Standings: Record Pt. Differential

Kline Fundamentals 6-0 +98 Brick City Elite 5-1 +35 Kiren and Em 4-2 +74 Only Buckets 4-2 +59 The Dark Side 2-4 -3 Goon Squad 2-4 -10 Panthers 1-5 -105 Sigma Slammers 0-6 -132

Top Scorers

Logan Wiencek-45

Lincoln Keyes-36

Westin Rogers-23

Tommy Carr-22

Kiren Sankaran-18

Brady Wilson-18

Isaiah Harris-18

Charlie VanHaaften-17

Colm Moorman-17

Louis Esposito-15

Brady Clark-14

Ben Giannetti-14

John Smith-11

AJ Hayes-10

Mikey Muir-10

Nolan Klein-10

Predictions for 3/1

Goon Squad V Kiren and Em

Goon Squad is coming off a loss and is in the bottom 4 in the league, but this game could give them an opportunity to jump up in the seeding with a win. Kiren and Em are coming off a double-digit win last week and look to keep a hold onto the #3 seed for the tournament. Goon Squad has shown flashes all season long, but have not be able to finish games to get the victories needed to be an upper level team. Kiren and Em shoot it well from deep, can get to the rim and have a couple of posts that can finish. They will need to combine all three phases and play lock down “D” as they prepare for tournament action. Goon Squad, you have nothing to lose and a little to gain, but you must put together a great 40 minute effort on both ends of the floor to get the upset. I think Kiren and Em hold on to the #3 seed with a convincing double-digit win.

Kline Fundamentals V Only Buckets

Kline Fundamentals look to remain undefeated atop the standings and hold on to the #1 seed for next week’s tournament. Only Buckets need to pull off a convincing upset as they prepare for the tournament. To do this, they need to shut down interior scoring, take away the dribble drive and contest the long ball. No easy task versus KF. Kline Fundamentals need to put it all together in preparation for a championship run next weekend. This means a balanced offense, in addition to playing top-notch defense. They have shown glimpse’s of a top-notch “D”, but have yet to establish it for an entire game. OB will have to play a near perfect game and KF will need to implode for Only Buckets to pull off the upset. With both teams at full strength, Kline Fundamentals wins by 15+.

Sigma Slammers V The Dark Side

The Dark Side sits at the #5 seed, but has been a little inconsistent the last 2 weeks. Could this be the upset of the season? Sigma Slammers always play hard and find a way to stay in the game, but can they put together a monster defensive effort, in addition to get balanced scoring to pull off the upset?? Dark Side, you have to find someone else to score in addition to Clark and Espo, plus lock down on “D” by stopping Westin Rogers. Sigma Slammers, limit the scoring of Clark and Espo, have balanced scoring and you have a chance at win #1. Sigma Slammers will play hard and do enough to stay in the game, but in the end, The Dark Side will put it together for a win, 10+.

Panthers V Brick City Elite

This could be a very intriguing match up. The seeding is pretty much set, but can Panthers pull off an upset? If they were watching last week, they would have seen that BCE had trouble with the 2-3 in the first half. This may be a strategy for you to use this week. BCE, you need to force someone besides Wiencek to beat you. Take away the dribble drive, spin moves and force the shot from distance. Panthers, balance your scoring, lock down on “D” and you may pull off the upset. BCE, you need to find your “glue guy” with JP on the IR. I think this game is close and goes down to the last 2 minutes. Defense and free throws will be at a premium. BCE will have the poise to pull out a close victory, 2 points or less.

****Predictions are based on a full squad showing up! Injury report/No shows can affect the predictions!!

Winners

Stully’s Prediction %(SPP)

Last Week 4-0 1.000 Overall 22-2 .917

POWER RANKINGS:

1. Kline Fundamentals

2. Brick City Elite

3. Kiren and Em

4. Only Buckets

5. The Dark Side

6. Goon Squad

7. Panthers

8. Sigma Slammers

