3-05-2025 10:35pm
Saline Schools Music Presents String Fling Concert March 18
The Saline Area Schools Music Department presents the 2025 String Fling Concert at 7 p.m., March 18 in the Saline High School Gym.
The concert is free.
Performers include the Heritage Orchestras, the Saline Middle School sixth, seventh and eighth grade orchestras, the Saline High School Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra, the Saline Middle School Fiddle Clubs and the Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic.
