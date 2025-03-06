Pittsfield Township Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash

Pittsfield Township Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian at the intersection of Carpenter and Packard roads.

At 7:40 p.m., Pittsfield police and fire were dispatched to the intersection. Police determined a Ford Escape was southbound on Carpenter at the Packard Road intersection. The pedestrian, dressed in dark clothing, crossed Carpenter Road in front of the vehicle and was struck, police said.

It was raining at the time of the crash and the roads were wet. Police said the driver of the vehicle had a green signal as it passed through the intersection and the pedestrian crossed the road.

The pedestrian, a 42-year-old resident of Washtenaw County, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old male of Ypsilanti, was not hurt.

Police closed the intersection as they investigated the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department:

• Confidential TIP line: 734-822-4958 (Detective Bureau)

• General Information: 734-822-4911 (Front Desk)

• Request Police Response: 734-994-2911, ext. 8 (Metro Dispatch)

