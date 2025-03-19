Linday Wittle, Mother of 2, was a An Award-Winning Photographer and Successful Sales Manager

Linda Vineyard Wittle, age 81, of Ann Arbor, Michigan passed away on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Born in Detroit, MI on February 7, 1944, she is survived by son Eric (Tal) Wittle, daughter Amy (Beau) La Fleur and grandchildren Liora, Mason, Ilana, Camille and Gage.

She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Elizabeth Vineyard and her brother Thomas Vineyard.

Linda was an award-winning photographer, successful sales manager, avid gardener and exceptional seamstress. She was an innate judge of character and a compassionate friend. Linda approached holidays with enthusiasm and joy. She loved dogs, sometimes more than people, adopting several throughout her life from the Humane Society.

She was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother and will be missed.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, April 4, 2025 between the hours of 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Saturday, April 5th from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. Rev. Kimberly Secrist-Ashby will officiate the service. Following the service a luncheon will be held at Dan’s Tavern in Saline. Private inurnment will take place in the White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, MI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linda’s name may be made to Humane Society of Huron Valley or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation-Michigan Chapter, and envelopes will be

available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Linda, to sign her online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

More News from Saline