Here's What's On the Agenda for Saline Council for May 5
Here's what's on the agenda for Monday's city council meeting:
- City council will consider the purchase and installation of a replacement and dehumidification unit for the Rec Center pool not to exceed $1,062,000. The contract is with Boone and Darr, Inc.
- City council will hold its budget hearing on May 19.
- City council will consider its third change order with Kokosing for the first phase of the wastewater treatment plant. This change will add $65,000 to the project. The cost is recommended by Tetra Tech.
- During the work session, council will discuss the budget. Revenue is expected to jump from from $14,068,332 to $14,102,493 and expenditures are expected to go from $14,322,760 to 14,650,88 this year. The 25-26 budget revenue is expected at $15,156,180 and expenditures are at $16,580,553.
More News from Saline
- Billingsley Hits a Hole in One for Saline Golf Saline golf keeps rolling.
- Videos: Anti-Trump Protests in Downtown Saline Saline Indivisible led their second protest against President Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon.