SOFTBALL: Saline Still Unbeaten in SEC Red

MONROE - Saline's varsity softball team is still unbeaten in the SEC Red after two against Monroe. Saline won 5-0 and 3-2.

Junior Abby Curtis pitched a gem in the first game. In seven innings of work, she gave up four hits and no runs. Curtis struck out 15 batters against no walks.

The game was 0-0 until the sixth when the Hornets finally scored.

Reese Rupert and Sydney Hastings singled. Ashley Malinczak bunted them over one base. Zosia Mazurs grounder to second scored Rupert and moved Hastings to third. Gracelttn Waldrop scored Hastings with a single.

Saline added three more runs in the event. Curtis walked. Courtesy runner Emma Wiedmayer moved to second on a ground out to first. Elizabeth Onyskin bunted Wiedmayer to third, With two out, Casey Griffin homered to right to make it 4-0. Rupert reached base on an error and then scored on a double by Hastings.

Mazur started the second game. She went five innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on a hit. She struck out nine and walked none to get the win. Jessie Phelps pitched two scoreless runs. She allowed a hit and struck out three.

Monroe took a 2-0 lead in the fourth. Saline battled back with two runs in the fifth. Phelps doubled with one out. Griffin singled to right, scoring the first run. She took second on an error and then scored on Rupert's single.

Saline took the lead in the sixth. Malinczak singled to left. She was eliminated on a fielder's choice from Ava Stripp. Lucy Winters singled to right, moving Stripp to third.. Gabby Deveau grounded out to short, scoring Stripp.

Saline is now 16-0 overall and have clinched the SEC Red.

