Saline Fiddlers Announce Details on June 26 Show at Hornet Stadium

Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic are set to kick off their 2021 Summer Performance Season with a special Hometown Show at Hornet Stadium on June 26 at 7:30 pm. The show is presented by the Picknell Team of Reinhart Realtors.

The Fiddlers are planning a fun summer evening event for audiences of all ages. There will be a dance floor on the field for kids to dance with the Fiddlers, concessions will be available, and the show will open with a set from guest artist, “South Industrial”

Everyone under the age of 18 and all Saline Fiddler and Restrung student alumni will be admitted free of charge. Adults tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door, or in advance online here

It’s been over a year since the Saline Fiddlers played full shows in front of live audiences due to the pandemic temporarily shuttering most music venues. The group has continued to rehearse and record throughout the last year, but they have missed entertaining audiences. Ashley Grebe, the group’s Artistic Director, says the group is eager to perform live again. “We’re excited to get back in front of live audiences, and it’s going to be a really special night -- to play Hornet Stadium on a summer evening in front of our hometown. What better environment to reconnect with our audience, and to kick off our summer season?”

After the Hometown Show, the group embarks on a five-stop tour through Northern Michigan before returning home for a slate of summer engagements in towns throughout Southeast Michigan.