6-08-2021 10:18pm
Here's Who Was Recently Hired By Saline Area Schools
The Saline Area Schools district has hired several new employees, according to Assistant Superintendent Curt Ellis' human resources report contained in the Board of Education packet.
Here are the hirings:
- Kelly Behnke, music teacher at Woodland Meadows.
- Karle Downing, benefits specialist.
- Samantha Marlatt, special education teacher at Saline middle school.
- Allison Merlos, special education teacher at Heritage.
- Sophia O'Connor, special education teacher at Saline High School.
- Corrina Rotondo, counselor at Saline High School.
- Lindy Torvinen, speech pathologist at Heritage.
- Tontaneesha Livingston, cosmetology tech at the SWWC.
- Megan Young, special education teacher in the Young Adult Program.
- Annette Blank, ELL Tutor at Saline Middle School
- Tana Huyck, ELL Tutor at Saline High School.
- Jane Glupker, ELL Tutor at Harvest.
- Kathy Kadrovich, ELL Tutor at Saline Middle School and Harvest.