The Manchester Community Fair, Chelsea Community Fair, and Saline Community Fair are pleased to present our “Three Fairs in Three Weeks” promotion in 2025. Visit at least two of the community fairs in Washtenaw County and receive a stamp for attending and then turn this ticket in at the Saline Community Fair by Sunday, August 31 at 5 p.m. to be entered in a drawing for prizes. There will be a drawing for those who visit two fairs, and a separate drawing for those who visit all three community fairs. The drawings will be held on Sunday evening, August 31st at the Saline Community Fair. The tickets and stamps will be available at the entry gates at the fair.

Each of the fairs will feature many wonderful events from animal shows, carnivals, youth recognition, demolition derbies, tractor pulls, children’s day events, special events for ladies and seniors, entertainment and more.

To see what each fair has planned for this summer you can visit their websites or Facebook pages. Don’t delay though, the Manchester Community Fair begins August 5.

The Manchester Community Fair, August 5 – 9, 2025, (www.manchesterfair.org)

The Chelsea Community Fair, August 19 – 23, 2025, (www.chelseafair.org)

The Saline Community Fair, August 27 – 31, 2025, (www.salinefair.org)

Make your plans now to spend some of your summer visiting 2 or 3 of these wonderful Washtenaw County Community Fairs and enter for a chance to win a prize.

Entry forms can also be found on the homepage of the Saline Community Fair. If you have questions, please feel free to contact Cindy Radak at cindyfair2013@yahoo.com

More News from Saline