Pittsfield Township Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Playscape Equipment Improvement at Marsh View Meadows

Pittsfield Township officials are excited to reveal the new playscapes and gym equipment additions to Marsh View Meadows Park.

Marsh View Meadows Park is one of the township's youngest parks. The 54-acre park is located in the southwest portion of the township at 300 E. Textile Rd.

Join the township at 6 p.m., Sept. 15 for an evening of fun with lawn games, giveaway swag, and demonstrations by trainers from Applied Fitness Solutions on how to properly utilize the new gym equipment. There is a ribbon cutting scheduled to celebrate new gym and playground equipment.

