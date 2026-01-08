Skye Crowell, Delaney Lee Make Kalamazoo College Dean's List

KALAMAZOO, MI (01/08/2026)-- Kalamazoo College congratulates students who earned Dean's List honors in Fall 2025. Dean's List recognition is earned with a grade point average of 3.5 or better.

Skye Crowell and Delaney Lee of Saline made the Dean's List.

Kalamazoo College, founded in 1833, is a nationally recognized residential liberal arts and sciences college located in Kalamazoo, Mich. The creator of the K-Plan, Kalamazoo College provides an individualized education that integrates rigorous academics with life-changing experiential learning opportunities. For more information, visit www.kzoo.edu.

More News from Saline