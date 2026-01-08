Gage Petrock named to Trine University Dean's List
ANGOLA, IND. -- Gage Petrock of Saline, a Trine University student, earned Dean's List recognition for the Fall 2025 semester.
Petrock is majoring in Design Engineering Technology.
To earn Dean's List honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
