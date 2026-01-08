Jeffrey Jones Makes Dean's Honor List at Cedarville University.

CEDARVILLE, OH -- Jeffrey Jones of Saline, was named to the Dean's Honor List at Cedarville University for Fall 2025. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Cedarville University, an evangelical Christian institution in southwest Ohio, offers undergraduate and graduate residential and online programs across arts, sciences and professional fields. With 7,265 students, it is among Ohio's largest private universities and is ranked among the nation's top five evangelical universities in the Wall Street Journal's 2026 Best Colleges in the U.S. Cedarville is also known for its vibrant Christian community, challenging academics and high graduation and retention rates. Learn more at cedarville.edu.

More News from Saline