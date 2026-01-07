BASKETBALL: Saline Storms Back From Early Deficit to Defeat Birmingham Seaholm

Saline stormed back from a 17-1 deficit to defeat Seaholm, 62-49, and win their fifth straight game. Saline is now 7-2.

Coach Jason Pickett credited Gabe Iadiapaolo's late first-quarter three-pointer with waking up the Hornets.

"It gave us some life. That gave us some energy and then we picked up our defensive intensity and that changed the fortunes for us," Pickett said. "He's a super clutch kids and a selfless teammate. I always tell the kids, to the motor go the spoils, and he's probably got one of our highest motors. Things bounce your way when you're always up and after it."

From there, the defense took over. Saline gave up just 13 points in the second and third quarters.

"We started playing our game. We talk about defense. Offense is going to ebb and flow, but it's our defense. We got our energy off our defense. We got our offense off our defense," Pickett said. "It's connectivity. If we're connected, a guy can go for a steal and miss it, and another guy picks him up. We're all connected to each other, and that's what's important."

Pickett pointed to a play that illustrated the success of the Hornet defense.

"It's the hustle plays," he said. "Noah Kronberg missed a shot and then gets the rebound on the other end on a fast break. That happened two or three different times. That's the relentlessness we've been talking about since day one."

Freshman Tristin Moore finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Brady Costigan also scored twelve points. He had two assists and four steals. Chris Cotuna scored 11 points to go along with his five rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Leo Sotiropoulos scored 10 points and had two assists and two steals. Iadipaolo scored five points and had seven rebounds.

Brody Feldmaier led Seaholm with 17 points, Drew Heckman added 14 points and Everett Wertz scored 12.

The Maples didn't miss much in the first quarter, hitting four threes en route to their 17-1 lead. They led 17-4 at the end of the quarter.

Henry Altevogt scored first to open the second quarter. Brady Costigan followed with a basket and then Tristin Moore hit a three. Saline was down 17-11.

The teams traded points for a few minutes and Saline finished the quarter strong, getting another three-pointer from Moore, two free throws from Sotiropoulos and a basket from Cotuna to tie the game at 22. Seaholm scored a late basket to carry a 24-22 lead into halftime.

Saline scored six points early in the third quarter to take the lead. Noah Kronberg, , Costigan and Sotiropoulos scored to give Saline a 28-24 lead. Saline never did give up the lead once they took it.

Up 30-28, Costigan dropped a basket and then Cotuna scored consecutive baskets, giving Saline a 36-28 lead.

Lucas Fidh hit a three from the corner at the buzzer, giving Saline a 39-30 lead.

Noah Kronberg hit a three to open the fourth quarter. Seaholm scored three straight buckets to get within six.

Up 45-38, Seaholm made four free throws to get within three points. But a basket by Cotuna and a three by Moore gave Saline a 50-43 lead.

Seaholm scored to get within five, but then Cotuna dunked again, to make it 52-45.

Down the stretch, Moore and Sotiropoulous hit threes and then Sotiropoulos went 4-for-4 from the line.

Interviews

Coach Pickett talks about the comeback, Iadipaolo scoring a big basket, the defensive play and more.

Leo Sotiropoulous talks about how the Hornets learned from a tough season as youngsters last season.

Tristin Moore is a freshman and feeling more and more comfortable with the Hornets.

Next up

Saline, 2-1 in the SEC Red, visits Dexter (5-2 overall, 2-0 in the SEC Red).

