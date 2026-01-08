HOCKEY: Saline Comes From Behind to Beat Dexter

Saline scored two third-period goals to come from behind and beat Dexter, 3-2, on Wednesday at Veterans Arena in Ann Arbor.

Saline improved to 10-4 with the victory over SEC White-leading Dexter. It was the Hornets' third straight win.

Antonio Giacalone, Brian Meier and Christian Vitale scored for Saline. Brayden Ash and Andrew Winters had two assists each. Hahnerl Ryu and Brian Boyle also tallied assists.

Goalie Jack Derksen earned the win, his seventh, stopping several breakaways and standing up to the late Dexter flurry.

Jacob Joffe scored 11:33 into the first period to give Dexter a 1-0 lead.

The Hornets tied the game early on Giacalone's 17th goal of the season. Winters and Boyle were credited with assists, but it looked like Cooper Dillon outworked his man in the LW corner and to start the play. Giacaloline made a beeline to the goal. His play was cut off, so Giacalone quickly darted around the net and scored the wraparound. That goal seemed to give the Hornets life, but as the period went on, Dexter evened the play. Late in the period, Parker Sitarski was called for high-sticking. Cameron Enyedy scored on the powerplay to give Dexter a 2-1 lead.

Halfway through the third, the game seemed to be slipping away from the Hornets, but the Hornets found another gear and started hitting and hemming the Dreadnaughts in their own end.

With 6:44 to play, it looked like Wyatt Church found Christian Vitale steaming in from the right wing and he flung a shot over the goalie's pad but under his glove. The game was tied.

With 3:56 to play, Defenseman Brian Meier scored the game-winning goal, firing home the rebound of a Brayden Ash shot into a half-empty net on a bang-bang play.

Goalie Jack Derksen and the Hornets overcame the late Dexter pressure.

The Hornets are heading up north to play Cheboygan Friday and Ostego Saturday.

Interviews

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/live/7HD7cOZTCHo?si=KNlrsQeu462NnKhR -->

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/live/DypnVJl_-yU?si=jFi0KKp83uRIJo2E -->

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/live/1zeec5IrZI8?si=S7IJSPzPe9IAi_s- -->

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/live/zdT5s309bVk?si=MEcrIcBJd0eAZxes -->





