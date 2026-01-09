SWIM & DIVE: Saline Takes Home Opener Against Monroe

The defending state champs returned to their pool for competition for the first time, Thursday.

Saline cruised to a 116-65 win over Monroe. The Hornets for new coach Jason Black, who the reins from the legendary Todd Brunty, who won five state championships as coach of the Saline boys team and two as coach of the Saline girls team.

The Hornets won all but two events. All four Saline swimmers were apparently disqualified in the breaststroke. It appeared that Braylen May had won the event. Monroe also won the 400 freestyle relay - again - all three Saline teams were apparently disqualified.

This was accomplished even though many Hornets swam off events.

The event began with Ty Lauritzen, Issac Adanin, Jack Mallon and Braylen May swimming the 200 medley relay in a 1:38.91 - good for a state cut. The team of Donovan Darnell, Alexander Fay, Josh Eyler and Cooper Jansma was third.

Junior Logan Truskowski, new to the team, won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:49.99. Freshman Colin Flaharty was second in 1:52.76 and Senior Eli Zaksek was third in 1:58.13.

Junior Ty Lauritzen, a major contributor to last year's state championship team, won the 200-yard IM in 2:05.92. Senior Jack Mallon was second in 2:09.4. Sophomore Cooper Jansma was third and Aidan Papay was fourth.

Freshman Alexander Fay won the 50-yard freestyle in 23.47. Josh Eyler, also a freshman, was fourth.

Junior Joseph Rosales won the one-meter diving competition with 227.4 points. The state medalist defeated junior Donavan Darnell, 203.7, and junior state medalist Carter Mitton, 199.95.

May, a junior, won the 100-yard butterfly in 53.86, edging Mallon, a senior, who swam in 54.2. Both earned their state cuts. Flaharty was fourth.

Fay's second win came in the 100-yard freestyle, which he finished in 51.94. Zaksek was third in 54.81 and freshman Tate Davis was fourth.

Adanin, a junior, was a two-time state champ individually last season. He won the 500-yard freestyle in 4:43.73. Lauritzen was second in 5:14.32. Eyler was third and senior Gabriel Romero was fourth.

The team of Flaharty, May, Fay and Lauritzen won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:34.36. The team of Mallon, Zaksek, Romero and Skyler DeVaul was third.

Truskowski's second victory came in the backstroke, where he swam a state-meet-qualifying 55.59. Adanin was second in 57.92. Darnell was third and Joel Nelson was fourth.

Monroe's Hayden Barker was named winner of the breaststroke.

