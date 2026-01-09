Chelsea Offers City Manager to Elle Cole

Chelsea City Council voted to conditionally offer Elle Cole the position of City Manager.

Cole is Deputy City Manager in Saline. She came to Saline when she was hired as Treasurer. In the fall of 2024 she added Deputy City Manager to her title. When City Manager Colleen O'Toole resigned, she became the Interim City Manager. She applied to be the City Manager, but the position went to Dan Swallow after a contentious, broken process.

In a recent interview with The Saline Post, Mayor Brian Marl was asked about Cole's role in the city government. He noted that Cole's role had transformed into a special projects position, praising her work on the downtown public space, Thorncrest evictions, and the potential purchase of the Davenport House.

