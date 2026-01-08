Jordan Ceperov Named MEDC Michigander Scholar

FLINT, MI -- Kettering University and the Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC) have named 19 Kettering students to represent the University's latest class of Michigander Scholars. The innovative Michigander Scholars program offers scholarships of $5,000 and up to $10,000 to qualifying scholars who complete a Co-op (or internship) and/or accept a full-time position as a computer, electrical or process engineer, or as a software developer (or a similar job title) with a participating company.

Jordan Ceperov, who is majoring in Mechanical Engineering, and hails from Saline, MI, was named as a recipient of a $5,000 award.

Employers such as Ford, GM, BorgWarner, Bosch, Hemlock Semiconductor, Magna, Mahle, Nissan, Our Next Energy Inc. and ZF are investing in this growing talent pipeline to ensure a steady flow of skilled professionals ready to contribute to next-generation mobility, energy and manufacturing sectors.

The Michigander Scholars program strengthens Michigan's innovation ecosystem by connecting high-achieving students in tech and engineering with the state's leading employers. Through career mentorship, industry engagement and paid experiential learning, including Kettering University's signature Co-op program, the initiative fosters early and ongoing relationships between students and companies that shape Michigan's future economy.

The first of its kind in the United States, this program represents an unprecedented public-private partnership with some of Michigan's leading advanced manufacturing employers and universities. This MEDC initiative is a vital talent retention strategy that fills in-demand jobs in the semiconductor and electric vehicle industries, which are essential to Michigan's economic growth.

More News from Saline