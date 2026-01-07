BASKETBALL: Backus Leads Saline to 54-41 Win Over Woodhaven

Saline improved to 6-1 overall with a 54-41 defeat of Woodhaven on the road Tuesday.

"This was a really quality win over a Woodhaven team that’s going to win lot of games this year. I loved our composure and our patience to work for quality shots," Saline coach Leigh Ann Roehm said.

Junior Harper Backus led the way with 19 points and nine rebounds.

"Harper Backus was dominant tonight. She worked so hard for position and finished with such a soft touch. She has also just really been a force on the glass the last weeks," Roehm said.

Senior Keira Roehm made four three-pointers on her way to 16 points. She also had six assists and four rebounds.

"Keira Roehm was on fire tonight and made the most of her opportunities. She did a great job shooting it quickly when she got free and made great passes to teammates to capitalize when the defense over-focused on her," Roehm said.

Sophomore Halle Powell finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

"Halle Powell made all the right plays tonight. She distributed so well. Her passes tonight weren’t just passes for makes, she created shots for others. Then, she had a big fourth quarter attacking the hoop, and was ready to step up when we needed it," Roehm said.

Myla Talladay had four points and three assists. Ayla Stager scored two points and had three rebounds. Sophie Roth added two points.

Woodhaven fell to 3-4.

Saline hosts Dexter Friday in the biggest game of the young season. Dexter is 3-4 with losses to well-regarded teams like Howell, Parma Western, Cass Tech and Saginaw Heritage.

Both teams are expected to battle for the SEC Red this season.

