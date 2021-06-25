Saline Fiddlers June 26 Hometown Show Moved Indoor

Due to rainy weather, The Saline Fiddlers have moved the location of this weekend’s Hometown Show from outdoor at Hornet Stadium, to indoor at Liberty School Gymnasium. The show is Saturday, June 26 at 7:30pm (doors open at 6:45pm)

The Fiddlers are not letting a little rain and change of venue dampen their mood. After missing a year’s worth of performances due to the pandemic, they are eager and ready to get back to entertaining. This is planned to be a fun event for music fans of all ages. There will be a dance floor for kids, with ice cream and other treats available at intermission. Kids under 18 will be admitted free of charge. Saline Fiddler and Fiddler Restrung student alumni are also free.

In addition, there will be an opening set from the incredibly talented quartet, South Industrial.

So, stay dry and air-conditioned this weekend and join the fun. Come clap along and tap your toe as the Fiddlers fill the Liberty School Gymnasium with the joyful sounds of fiddle music.

Adult Tickets are $10 and are available at the door, or online in advance HERE

Liberty School is located at 7265 N. Ann Arbor St. in Saline