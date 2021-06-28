A Day at The Saline Rec Center

The Saline Rec Center is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Today the Saline Post is spending the day at the rec center with its patrons and staff to show you what takes place on a regular day.

Its not yet 6 a.m. and Lorenzo Jamison Jr. is working on free throw shooting with coach Paul Jacobs in the gymnasium.

Mike Greene on the bench press at 6:05 a.m. Greene, the city's assistant city manager, works out at the Rec Center most weekdays.

David Higbee walks 4 miles a day at the Rec Center 3-4 times a week.

Lap swimming happens under the watchful eye of a lifeguard.

Another popular program is the kids' tennis lessons taught by Kirk Boettcher.

Kids Camp is underway at the Rec Center.

Above, a camper races a counselor for the ball during a very informal game of soccer.

Also today, there are 48 kids participating in Rec on the Go at Canterbury Park. The kids embarked upon a nature scavenger hunt as counselor Kaylee Harmon answer a few questions about the absolutely free program.