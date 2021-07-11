Saline MI
7-11-2021 12:20pm

Jordan Reeves Named to Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology

Jordan Reeves of Saline  was named to the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2021 Spring Semester. Reeves is in the new media interactive development program.

Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 18,600 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive

Replies