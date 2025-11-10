Michigan State Police Reveal Details About Fatal Crash on US-12

Friday's fatal crash on US-12 near Willow Road was caused by a driver attempting to pass a semi-truck, according to the Michigan State Police, which released details on its X account Sunday.

Two people died in the four-vehicle crash and four others were injured.

Around 7:30 p.m., emergency workers were dispatched to the crash involving three vehicles and a semitruck. The preliminary police investigation indicates that a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by a 56-year-old man from Brooklyn, was westbound on Michigan Avenue when it attempted to pass a 2024 Volvo semitruck driven by a 57-year-old man from Birmingham. While attempting the pass, the Dodge Ram struck a 2012 Jeep Cherokee traveling east. A 36-year-old woman from Tecumseh drove the Jeep that carried her two-year-old son and five-year-old daughter.

The crash caused the Jeep to lose control and run off the road. The Dodge Ram then sideswiped the semi-truck, continued westbound in the eastbound lane, and collided with a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by a 43-year-old Osseo man and carrying a 46-year-old Osseo woman.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevy Silverado was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The woman in the Silverado was airlifted by U-of-M Survival Flight with critical injuries. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee suffered critical injuries and was transported by Huron Valley Ambulance to the University of Michigan Hospital. Huron Valley Ambulance also transported the two children to Mott Children's Hospital.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation continues.

The Clinton Fire Department, the Saline Area Fire Department and the Saline Police Department assisted at the scene.

