Students Perform for Veterans Day, Saline District Books Get Clean Audit, Low Bidder Awarded Contract

Tuesday's Saline Board of Education meeting was short— and sweet! Thanks primarily to a group of second-graders led by Woodland Meadows principal Laura Washington who gave a Veterans Day presentation. Three of the students kicked off the meeting by leading the room in the Pledge of Allegiance. Arthur, Caleb, and Daniel’s voices could be heard loud and clear.

Shortly afterward, Washington led a larger group of students in 2 songs— Armed Forces Medley and Wavin’ Flag. She says there were around 40 veterans in attendance at Woodland Meadows for their Veterans Day performance. Afterward, the students traveled to Linden Square for another performance. The children were treated to an enthusiastic round of applause at the end of their performance.

Two board members were not in attendance for last night’s meeting. Both Treasurer Tim Austin and Vice President Jennifer Steben were unable to attend. There were no public comments made at either opportunity.

Board Reports

Board President Michael McVey said the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee welcomed new members recently, bringing their total up to 20. Trustee Darcy Berwick reported that the CARES team is expected to be on the December agenda to present what grants are being funded.

Audit

Plante Moran's Jeff Higgins, whom McVey said “puts the fun in fund balance,” presented the summer 2025 audit report. The report came back as “clean” with assets and receivables totalling $36 million. The total for liabilities and funds was also $36 million. He reported that the district has been in the positive since 2019. Higgins also said “COVID era funding has exhausted itself,” while pointing out where the balance grew steadily over several years before leveling out.

“We’re now in a more traditional funding environment,” he said.

The audit report stated the district uses accounting principles generally accepted in America.

The audit noted no transactions during the year for which there is a lack of guidance, or any transactions recognized in a different period than when they occurred. Plante Morane reported no significant difficulties in performing and completing the audit. There were no disagreements with the district's reporting and no misstatements to be corrected.

Low Bidder Gets Contract

The board also awarded Monroe Heating and Cooling Co. a contract in the amount of $381,500.00 plus a 10 percent contingency for the district-wide filter first fixture replacement. Facilities Manager Cody Pickard said that grant money was awarded in conjunction with the Clean Water Act of 2023. The motion was recommended by Lecole Planners and submitted by Rex Clary, Executive Director of Operations. Filter First is a program instituted by the state to require filtered hydration stations at all educational buildings. Monroe Heating and Cooling Co. was the low bidder of the seven vendors who applied.

Meeting Schedule

The trustees spent some time deliberating over the pros and cons of having just one March meeting, as they usually do, or keeping the second one on the schedule. Jason Tizedes made the argument that going down to one meeting would leave a gap of five weeks between meetings. Superintendent Dr. Rachel Kowalski also suggested moving the first meeting in August from Aug. 11 to Aug. 4 to assist on onboarding new employees.

The board then entered closed session for almost 30 minutes for the stated reason of attorney-client privilege. There was no further conversation after the closed session. The next board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9, in the Liberty School Board Room.

More News from Saline