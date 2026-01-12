WRESTLING: Powe, James and LaFleur Win Brackets

Three Hornet wrestlers won their brackets at the 38th Annual Orange and Blue Classic, Saturday.

Braice Lafleur went 4-0 and won his 120-pound bracket. He pinned Dearborn Fordson's Bilal Jadallah to win the first-place match.

At 144, Anthony James went 4-0 to win his division. James pinned Lincoln Park's Jaysean Desjesus at 5:45 to win his first-place match.

Jericoh Powe, at 285, won all five of his matches by pin. He pinned Southgate Anderson's Johnny Pardo at 1:42 to win the first-place match.

Jacob Clauser went 3-1 to take third at 157. Levi Choby was 3-1 and finished third at 175. Griffin Backus, 215, went 4-1 and won his fifth place match. Max Bunton went 4-1 to place fifth at 106. Hunter Cole was 3-1 and took fifth at 126. Graham Nadig went 2-2 and won his seventh-place match.

Bennett DeGrand was 3-2 at 138. Brady Wallen went 3-2 at 150.

More News from Saline