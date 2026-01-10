Youth Art Classes Offered Through Saline Community Education

The Artist League is offering three classes this winter - Mural Making, Magical Doors in Clay and Playing with Paint on a Gelli Plate - for students in grades 3 through 7. Artist League classes are offered through Saline Community Education and led by state-certified K-12 art educator Andrea Worthing.

Mural Making starts January 13

In this class, students will design and paint a mural on panels for display as part of our community. Students will learn basic painting techniques, as well as the elements and principles of art such as proportion, perspective, color and form. This class encourages students to express themselves individually within the context of a larger piece. No experience is necessary, and all materials are provided. Class is held at Liberty School in room 33.

Magical Doors in Clay starts January 17

Unleash your creativity and step into a whimsical world with our Magical Doors in Clay. This hands-on art class invites young artists to craft enchanting fairy and other mystical doors using ceramic clay. Students will learn basic clay sculpting techniques, including shaping, texturing, and detailing, to create unique doors that could belong to tiny magical creatures living in the nooks and crannies of our city of Saline. We will display the doors in special spots throughout downtown Saline. No prior ceramics experience is necessary, and all materials are provided. Class is held at Liberty School in room 33.

Playing with Paint on a Gelli Plate starts January 17

Express yourself in our fun and colorful Gelli® Plate Printing Class. This hands-on art class introduces students to the exciting world of monoprinting using soft, gelatin-like Gelli plates. Kids will explore vibrant acrylic paints, stencils, textures, and everyday objects to create one-of-a-kind prints bursting with patterns and colors. Perfect for young artists eager to dive into a messy, imaginative, and rewarding art adventure! No experience is necessary, and all materials are provided. Class is held at Liberty School in room 33.

Go to https://salineonline.reg.eleyo.com/ to register and for more information.

Visit www.theartistleague.com to learn more about the Artist League.

